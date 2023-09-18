Blackshear (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Blackshear played exclusively on special teams during the season opener and won't suit up for Week 2. Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard are the only active running backs for Carolina on Monday, while Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Laviska Shenault will presumably have to split return duties.
