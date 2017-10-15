Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Leading receiver in Week 6 win
Cooks caught six of nine targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
Cooks garnered one fewer target than Rob Gronkowski, but led New England in receiving yards while tying the tight end for the team lead in catches. The former Saints wide receiver was held out of the end zone for the fifth time in six games, however, while Gronk scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the year. With over 80 yards in four contests and two touchdowns this season, Cooks has been a decent fantasy option in his first year with New England.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Only downfield threat Thursday•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Held to three catches in Week 4•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Two long touchdowns against Houston•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Quiet in return to New Orleans•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Three catches in season-opening loss•
-
Patriots' Brandin Cooks: One-catch effort overshadowed by injury to Edelman•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...