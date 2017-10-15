Patriots' Brandin Cooks: Leading receiver in Week 6 win

Cooks caught six of nine targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Cooks garnered one fewer target than Rob Gronkowski, but led New England in receiving yards while tying the tight end for the team lead in catches. The former Saints wide receiver was held out of the end zone for the fifth time in six games, however, while Gronk scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the year. With over 80 yards in four contests and two touchdowns this season, Cooks has been a decent fantasy option in his first year with New England.