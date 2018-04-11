Patterson said Bill Belichick told him that the Patriots will make him the player he should be, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.

Belichick's comments hint at an important role on offense, after the team acquired Patterson from the Raiders in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks. The minimal compensation suggests the 27-year-old may need to compete for a roster spot, a notion that's supported by the team's recent addition of Jordan Matthews (knee, ankle). Patterson has led the league in kickoff return average three times in five professional seasons, but his $3 million salary (per OverTheCap) nonetheless could make it tough to justify keeping him if he doesn't prove worthy of a key role in the New England offense. He'll need to compete with Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt, all of whom figure to slot in behind the leading duo of Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (knee). The 2013 first-round pick has 163 catches and 44 carries in 80 career games, averaging 10.0 yards per reception, 6.3 per target and 10.3 per carry.