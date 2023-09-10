Parker (knee) is not expected to play in Sunday's season opening game versus the Eagles, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Parker has not officially been ruled out, but barring a quick turnaround, appears to be trending in that direction. As a result, the likes of Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could see increased WR snaps alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Still, final confirmation on the situation should come closer to kickoff.