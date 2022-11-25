Parker secured all four targets for 80 yards in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night.

Despite coming into the day listed as questionable with a knee injury, Parker ended up pacing the team in receiving yards. The veteran speedster logged a co-team-high 40-yard grab as well, and his yardage tally was his second highest of the season. Parker's first opportunity to build on Thursday's resurgent production comes in a Week 13 home battle against the division-rival Bills next Thursday night.