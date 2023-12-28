Elliott (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
Elliott practiced fully Wednesday, but his absence from Thursday's session makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches. If Elliott is able to suit up this weekend, he'll be in line to continue to lead the Patriots' backfield in Week 17, with fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) having been placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
