Peppers recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.
Peppers finished third on the team in tackles, recording a season-high eight takedowns versus Dallas. The safety is now up to 27 tackles and has deflected a pass and forced a fumble over the first four games of 2023.
