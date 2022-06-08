Peppers (knee) remains limited at mandatory minicamp, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The safety is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in October, participating in a limited capacity at practice Wednesday. Peppers has said in the past that he will be ready to go by training camp, giving him multiple more weeks to prepare before camp in late July. The safety signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March and will operate with Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty in the secondary this year.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Limited in OTAs•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: ACL recovery is on track•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Inks deal with Patriots•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Added to IR, done for 2021•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Also has knee injury•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Questionable to return•