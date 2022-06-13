Meyers (undisclosed) officially signed his second-round tender from the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Meyers has been limited during offseason activities due to "bumps and bruises," but he's expected to be fine by the start of training camp. The undrafted wideout led New England in receiving yards last year, but he'll have competition for targets after the Patriots traded for DeVante Parker this offseason. After signing the tender, Meyers is set to make $3.986 million next season, but the two sides are expected to resume extension talks following the conclusion of minicamp.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: No serious injury•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited during minicamp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Receives second-round tender•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Leads team with 83 catches•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Racks up six receptions•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Playing in wild-card round•