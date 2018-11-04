Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Sunday night

Edelman (ankle) is expected to play Sunday night against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Good news for those hoping to use the Patriots' PPR ace in Week 9 fantasy lineups. He'll be needed by the team Sunday, especially with the status of key play-makers Rob Gronkowski (back) and RB Sony Michel (knee) to be determined in pre-game warmups.

More News
Our Latest Stories