Patriots' Julian Edelman: Labeled questionable

Edelman (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Though Edelman was limited in practices Wednesday through Friday, there haven't been any reports from the Boston media indicating that Tom Brady's go-to option is truly in any danger of missing the Week 14 contest. Expect Edelman to avoid the inactive list Sunday and garner double-digit targets, just like he has in each of the previous seven games.

