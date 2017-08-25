Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable to return Friday
Edelman (knee) is questionable to return to Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
Edelman's leg buckled while he was evading Lions defenders in the open field. He needed to be carted off, so it's possible he could be dealing with a serious injury.
