Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to return from suspension

Edelman (suspension) rejoined the Patriots on Monday and is expected to be reinstated to the 53-man roster later in the day, Matt Dolloff of 98.5 The Sports Hub Boston reports.

With his four-game suspension officially ending following the team's victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, Edelman didn't waste any time getting back to work, with Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relaying that the wideout was spotted at Gillette Stadium around 7 a.m. local time. The Patriots will have to make a transaction to open up a spot on the roster for Edelman, but that merely appears to be a formality. Though the Patriots will have a quick turnaround between games with a Thursday night matchup against the Colts, Edelman is expected to reclaim his role as New England's starting slot man once he puts in a couple practices early in the week. Edelman has a trio of 90-reception seasons on his resume and boasts more familiarity with quarterback Tom Brady than any of the team's other pass-catching options, but it could take him some time to shake off rust now that he's 32 years old and returning from a torn ACL that sidelined him for all of 2017.