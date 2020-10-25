Edelman (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Edelman is out there as usual, as he continues to manage a knee issue. He's a Week 7 bounce-back candidate on the heels of reeling in just two catches (on six targets) for eight yards and completing both of his passing attempts for 38 yards in last week's 18-12 loss to the Broncos, a contest in which New England's passing attack fell flat. Working in favor of a possible rebound Sunday is that the 49ers will be without the services of starting safeties Jaquiski Tartt (groin), and Jimmie Ward (quad).
