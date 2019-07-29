Harris has been a training camp standout thus far, Trevor Hass of the Boston Globe reports.

Meanwhile, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes Harris and QB Tom Brady are "developing a bit of a rapport." Beyond entrenched slot ace Julian Edelman and 2019 first-rounder N'Keal Harry, there's not a ton of certainly with regard to how the Patriots' wideout corps will shake out and Harris is making a case for a role in the team's offense to start the coming season. To that end, his main competition for slotting comes in the form of returnee Phillip Dorsett and fellow newcomer Dontrelle Inman. Down the road, Demaryius Thomas (Achilles') could also factor in,when healthy, as could Josh Gordon, if he's eventually reinstated from his suspension. Though Harris isn't a burner, at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he has good size and is viewed as a solid route runner with good hands. That's a combo that could lead to favorable results in 2019, if the 26-year-old's on-field chemistry with Brady continues to grow.