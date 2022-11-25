Agholor brought in six of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night.

Agholor came into the game with a meager 3-20 line on six targets over the previous five contests, so his busy and productive night was quite the surprise. The veteran speedster was second in receptions and targets while checking in third in receiving yards, and he recorded his first touchdown since Week 2 on a 34-yard grab in the first quarter that opened the scoring for the Patriots. Agholor's production is likely to remain volatile from week to week, but his first chance to follow up Thursday's effort comes in a Week 13 home matchup next Thursday night against the Bills.