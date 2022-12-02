Agholor brought in two of three targets for 17 yards and recovered a fumble in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

The veteran wideout tied multiple pass catchers for second on the team in receptions, with younger speedsters Marcus Jones and Tyquan Thornton notably recording longer catches. Agholor had offered some reason for optimism by flashing with a 6-65-1 line against the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night, but Thursday's production has been much more his norm since Week 5. Agholor's next opportunity to boost his numbers comes in a Week 14 road matchup versus the Cardinals on Monday night, Dec. 12.