Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to play Sunday
Burkhead (knee) is on track to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, ESPN.com reports.
In his expected return to action following a three-game absence, Burkhead is in line to be part of the team's running back rotation Sunday, working behind lead back Dion Lewis. He'll provide the team with another viable pass-catching option out of the backfield to go with change-of-pace man James White.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected back for AFC title game•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....