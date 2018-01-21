Burkhead (knee) is on track to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, ESPN.com reports.

In his expected return to action following a three-game absence, Burkhead is in line to be part of the team's running back rotation Sunday, working behind lead back Dion Lewis. He'll provide the team with another viable pass-catching option out of the backfield to go with change-of-pace man James White.

