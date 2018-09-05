Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not on injury report
Burkhead (knee) does not appear on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.
Burkhead had been dealing with what was described as a slight tear in his knee, but he's off the injury report and thus in line to play Sunday against the Texans. Meanwhile, Sony Michel (knee) was a limited practice participant, which clouds his potential Week 1 role. The Patriots' backfield is never easy to decode, but we'd expect the versatile Burkhead to see his share of touches Sunday, as the team's offense copes with the looming four-game absence of target-gobbling receiver Julian Edelman. Once Michel is up to speed, he'll eventually threaten Burkhead's workload, but of the team's healthy running backs, change-of-pace maven James White looks like a decent PPR play out of the gate and Burkhead has a higher floor than "big back" Jeremy Hill, at least until the team's goal-line tendencies are revealed.
