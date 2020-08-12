Burkhead is facing increased backfield competition following the arrival of Lamar Miller (knee), Jeff Howe of the Athletic reports.

Burkhead could be facing solid opportunity on one hand, with Sony Michel (foot) uncertain for Week 1 and Brandon Bolden having opted out. On the other, the Patriots saw fit to add a veteran whose dual-threat skillset mirrors Burkhead's in the form of Miller. Both Burkhead and Miller look likeliest to operate as reserve behind Damien Harris and James White, even if Michel does miss time, so it's possible that they could have to fight over the same roster spot in a crowded backfield.