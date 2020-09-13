Michel rushed 10 times for 37 yards and a touchdown while going without a target in the passing game in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Michel got 10 carries while New England's three other running backs combined for 16, and his most important rush resulted in a one-yard touchdown to complete the scoring with 5:23 to go. The Patriots' first 14 points came courtesy of a pair of Cam Newton rushing scores, and the quarterback paced the team in both carries (15) and rushing yards (75). Michel will have some value as long as he's getting a sizable portion of the team's carries, but Newton's presence near the goal line and Michel's lack of involvement in the passing game are red flags.