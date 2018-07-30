Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Praised by Belichick

Gostkowski continues to earn the praise of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as training camp ramps up, Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe reports.

Gostkowski was the subject of much appraisal from Belichick during a media session at training camp last week, as the coach explained how pleased he's been with Gostkowski's performance since he replaced Adam Vinatieri in 2006. Gostkowski finished second among kickers in points last season, cashing in 37 of 40 field-goal attempts en route to his fifth 150-point season in the last six years. Despite struggling in the playoffs, he has a strong argument to be the first kicker selected in fantasy drafts this summer, benefitting from a high-powered New England offense led by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.