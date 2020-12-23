Gilmore (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserved by the Patriots on Wednesday.

The move to IR was anticipated after Gilmore suffered a partially-torn quadriceps in Sunday's loss to Miami. The NFL Defensive Player of the Year for 2019 should be able to return in time for the start of next season, when he will be in the final campaign of a five-year contract. Jonathan Jones is likely to receive the majority of Gilmore's usual snaps over the final two games of the season.