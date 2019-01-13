Patriots' Tom Brady: Moves past knee issue

Brady, who had been managing a knee issue, benefited from the Patriots' bye week in advance of Sunday's divisional-round playoff contest against the Chargers, NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Brady previously dealt with an MCL sprain for a few weeks, but he's healed now and healthy heading into Sunday's game. The 41-year-old QB finished up the 2018 regular season with 4,355 passing yards and a 29:11 TD:INT ratio. Having shed his knee concern, Brady is now looking to help the Patriots advance to the AFC Championship for the eighth consecutive time.