Patriots' Tom Brady: On way to Tampa Bay
Brady is expected to sign with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While the sides can't put pen to paper until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the earliest, Brady's landing spot after 20 years with the Patriots is starting to come into focus. Once the move is official, he'll experience quite an upgrade in skill-position talent from what he had at his disposal in 2019: Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) at wide receiver, and O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end.
