Raiders' Derek Carr: Kept from end zone until garbage time

Carr completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Carr's goal-line interception late in the third quarter essentially sealed the game, but he did at least bounce back with a one-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson to pad his stat line in garbage time. It didn't help that the Chargers held a comfortable advantage in time of possession, and Amari Cooper surprisingly drew just a single target. A Week 6 home game against Seattle will be the next challenge for Carr in a disappointing, inconsistent 2018 campaign.