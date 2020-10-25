Carr completed 24 of 36 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 19 yards and fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.

Carr and the Raiders appeared to be on their way to a prolific afternoon after the veteran quarterback hit Nelson Agholor with a perfect 20-yard scoring strike on a post pattern early in the first quarter. However, Carr was only able to lead one other first-half scoring march -- one that culminated in a 42-yard field goal -- and added just a one-yard scoring toss to Darren Waller the rest of the way as far as fantasy impact plays are concerned. However, Carr's numbers weren't bad in a cumulative sense, as he managed multiple TDs for the fifth straight contest and posted his third-highest yardage tally of the season. The blowout loss now behind them, Carr and his teammates will look to atone in Week 8 against the Browns.