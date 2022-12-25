Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while recording three carries for 14 yards during Saturday's 13-10 defeat at Pittsburgh.

On a cold and snowy December night, Carr and the Raiders offense found the going tough, despite having all key members of the skill positions available. The quarterback himself now has completed less than 55 percent of his passes in four straight games, resulting in 198 passing yards per game and six touchdowns versus seven interceptions during that stretch. Carr now faces the prospect of the 49ers' top-ranked defense in Week 17 on Sunday, Jan. 1.