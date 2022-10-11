Carr completed 19 of his 30 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Carr accounted for the majority of his production on two plays, passing scores of 58 and 48 yards to Davante Adams. He was fairly quiet in his production otherwise, with Josh Jacobs instead leading the Raiders' offense for long stretches of the game. Carr now has at least two touchdowns and 240 passing yards in four of five games this season and is in the midst of another solid statistical season.