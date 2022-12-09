Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards.

Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack, with the veteran signal-caller posting his lowest yardage total since Week 8 against the Saints. Carr also failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since that outing after subsequently tossing for 11 scores in Weeks 9-13, while his pair of picks pushed his total in that category to five over the last three contests. Carr will have some extra time to get back in sync with his pass catchers and could have both Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) back from injured reserve for a key Week 15 home battle against the Patriots.