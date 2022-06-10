Renfrow and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a two-year, $32 million contract extension Friday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Renfrow was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and his new deal comes following an impressive Pro Bowl campaign in which he racked up 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns on 128 targets. The addition of Davante Adams to Las Vegas' wide receiver corps pairs Renfrow with another of the league's premier route runners. Tight end Darren Waller completes Derek Carr's top receiving trio, and his contract may be next up for the Raiders to address.