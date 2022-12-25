Renfrow recorded four catches (on seven targets) for 42 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 13-10 loss at Pittsburgh.

The Raiders marched 72 yards on the first drive of the game, capping it with a nifty play by Renfrow to get into the end zone from 14 yards out. Otherwise, this offense more often than not found itself stuck in neutral, with Derek Carr and company totaling just 143 net passing yards. It should be noted that Renfrow's seven targets marked his second-highest mark of the season, so in a unit composed of Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Mack Hollins, Renfrow is a hit-or-miss option, especially with a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers' top-ranked defense on tap.