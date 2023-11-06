Jacobs took 26 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns and was not targeted as a passer in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Jacobs stepped up with his best rushing line of the season in Las Vegas' first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce on Sunday. The Raiders' new coaching staff committed to the run game en route to a lopsided win, resulting in the most carries for Jacobs through nine games this season. The Alabama product finished the contest without a target for the first time this year, but that likely had more to do with the one-sided nature of Sunday's result. Jacobs will look to carry the momentum from his monster performance into next week's matchup against the Jets on Sunday Night Football.