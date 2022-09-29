Moehrig (hip) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Moehrig was inactive during Las Vegas' last two games after sustaining a hip injury in Week 1. The second-year safety was able to return to practice last week, but he still appears to be dealing with this issue heading into Sunday's game against Denver. Moehrig recorded 55 tackles while playing almost every defensive snap (1,095) as a rookie, and he should line up as the Raiders' starting free safety when healthy.