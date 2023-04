The Steelers are bringing Robinson (foot) in for a physical and if that goes well, the wideout is expected to head to Pittsburgh in a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson, who recorded a 33-339-3 stat line on 52 targets in 10 games last season with the Rams in 2022, is bouncing back from a foot injury, but if he's past the issue, the 29-year-old would be a nice addition to a Pittsburgh wide receiver corps that is currently headed by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.