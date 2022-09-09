Robinson brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Robinson's middling production was fairly emblematic of a lackluster night overall for the Rams offense, which had a difficult time getting in sync against an aggressive Bills defense. The veteran was also the intended receiver on Matthew Stafford's final pass attempt of the night into the left corner of the end zone -- which was broken up -- and his lack of production is likely at least partly a byproduct of the fact there rarely was time for downfield routes to develop thanks to a relentless Buffalo pass rush. Robinson will naturally have much better performances as the season unfolds and he develops further chemistry with Stafford, and previous reports of a solid training camp help support that notion. In the meantime, Robinson's first opportunity to atone for the season-opening dud comes against the Falcons in a Week 2 home battle a week from Sunday.