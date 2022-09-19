Robinson recorded four receptions on five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons.

Robinson didn't post a monstrous line, but it still represented a marked improvement over his output in Week 1. He caught a one-yard touchdown to cap the Rams' first offensive possession, and he also showed some big-play ability by tallying receptions of 29 and 15 yards. Cooper Kupp will dominate targets in the offense, but Robinson showed the potential to serve as the legitimate second option with this performance.