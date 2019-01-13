Rams' Jared Goff: Game manager in divisional round
Goff completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 186 yards, adding six rushes for 12 yards during Saturday's 30-22 win against the Cowboys.
Goff very nearly hooked up with Brandin Cooks for a second-quarter touchdown strike, but it was ruled that Cooks failed to maintain possession going to the ground as Los Angeles was forced to settle for a Greg Zuerlein field-goal try moments later. The third-year quarterback's most pivotal play may have come on the final drive, as he scampered for 11 yards on third-and-long to help the Rams run out the clock on Dallas' comeback bid. Goff owns a 5:0 TD:INT ratio over his past three outings, but he's averaged an unspectacular 200.3 passing yards per game over that span. Awaiting in the NFC Championship Game is a bounce-back opportunity regardless of the outcome of Sunday's Eagles-Saints tilt, as both teams ranked bottom five against the pass during the regular season.
