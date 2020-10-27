Reynolds caught four of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Reynolds led the Rams in targets and receiving yards while finding the end zone for the second straight game. Compared to his 40-yarder in Week 6, however, Reynolds' score Monday came from just four yards out. Nonetheless, with at least 45 receiving yards in four of his last five outings, Reynolds is building decent steam ahead of this Sunday's game against the Dolphins, with his recent touchdowns adding extra interest.