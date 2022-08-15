Stafford (elbow) was a full participant in team sessions during the Rams' shortened practice Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford first resumed throwing during individual sessions in practice last Tuesday after missing time this offseason while dealing with right elbow discomfort, per Barshop. Rams coach Sean McVay also said that the 34-year-old signal-caller is scheduled to be a full participant during the team's longer scrimmage Tuesday. Stafford's ability to participate in further team sessions would be an encouraging sign for his availability heading into Week 1 and beyond.

