Play

Higbee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Higbee practiced for the first time this week Friday, but coach Sean McVay expressed optimism the tight end will be ready to play come Sunday. The 26-year-old has yet to total 50 receiving yards in any game this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories