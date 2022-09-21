Robinson caught one of two targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Dolphins.

Robinson's 12-yard touchdown grab came with under a minute left in the first half of what ended up being a gut-wrenching loss for the Ravens. The wideout's only other target on the contest was a short incompletion from Lamar Jackson just one play before his score. Robinson continued to operate as the Ravens' No. 3 receiver behind Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernary, playing on just 39 percent of the team's offensive snaps. With this type of snap share and target volume, the 28-year-old is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Robinson will look to get more involved in the passing game when the Ravens visit the Patriots in Week 3.