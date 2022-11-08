Robinson recorded one reception on four targets for 12 yards in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints.

Robinson was questionable heading into Monday's game but managed to play through his groin issue. He finished second on the team with four targets, though he failed to get on the same page as Lamar Jackson. With Rashob Bateman (foot) out for the season, Robinson could continue to see a significant role in Baltimore's receiving corps. However, he has managed to surpass 27 receiving yards in a game only once this season.