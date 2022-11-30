Robinson caught one of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

After catching all nine of his targets for 128 yards in Week 11, Robinson's one-catch performance was disappointing to say the least. In what appeared to be a good match on paper for Ravens' receivers, Robinson and Devin Duvernay failed to get much going as the team's top wideouts. With that said, the veteran should continue to be involved going forward with teammate Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the remainder of the season and the offense looking to get back on track. Robinson will have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 13 when the Ravens host the Broncos.