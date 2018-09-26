Ravens' Hayden Hurst: Returns to practice
Hurst (foot) returned to practice Wednesday and moved around well, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hurst is practicing for the first time since late August when he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot. The recovery timeline initially was estimated at 3-to-4 weeks, and it's now been close to five weeks since the injury was first reported. Hurst presumably will be listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but this at least puts him on track to make his NFL debut in either Week 4 or Week 5. The first-round pick likely will enter a timeshare with Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and fellow rookie Mark Andrews. The aforementioned trio accounts for 21 catches and 243 receiving yards, with each player averaging less than three catches and four targets per game.
