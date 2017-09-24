Ravens' Joe Flacco: Completely ineffective in blowout

Flacco completed eight of 18 passes for 28 yards and tossed two interceptions in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.

A game manager the first two weeks of the season, Flacco found himself in a drastically different position Sunday and yet still ended up with fewer than 20 pass attempts. Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, he repeatedly settled for check downs and struggled to even complete those. The Ravens didn't pick up a first down until the final five minutes of the first half, and they only scored in garbage time after Ryan Mallett had taken over. Limited both by his own shortcomings and those of his supporting cast, Flacco offers little in the way of upside as the Ravens prepare for a Week 4 home game against the Steelers.