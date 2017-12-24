Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses two scores
Flacco completed 29 of 38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts.
With Baltimore nursing a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Flacco sold the play fake and found tight end Maxx Williams in the flat for a four-yard score. The final stat line might not look like much, but it amounted to Flacco's best performance of the season from a quarterback-rating perspective. After running lukewarm and mostly cold earlier in the season, Flacco has been solid during the Ravens' last six games, of which Baltimore has won five. Flacco has tossed eight touchdowns to just two picks in that span, but takes on a Cincinnati team to close that season that gave him fits in Week 1.
More News
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Thrives for third straight week•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Fails to fend off Steelers•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Has most productive game of season•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Underwhelming in win•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Manages team to victory•
-
Ravens' Joe Flacco: Two touchdowns, two interceptions Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.