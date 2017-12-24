Ravens' Joe Flacco: Tosses two scores

Flacco completed 29 of 38 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 23-16 win over the Colts.

With Baltimore nursing a three-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Flacco sold the play fake and found tight end Maxx Williams in the flat for a four-yard score. The final stat line might not look like much, but it amounted to Flacco's best performance of the season from a quarterback-rating perspective. After running lukewarm and mostly cold earlier in the season, Flacco has been solid during the Ravens' last six games, of which Baltimore has won five. Flacco has tossed eight touchdowns to just two picks in that span, but takes on a Cincinnati team to close that season that gave him fits in Week 1.