Hill rushed the ball seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers. He added four receptions on four targets for 13 yards.

Gus Edwards maintained his role as the Ravens' primary rusher, though Hill arguably maintained a more valuable role with work in the red zone and as a receiver. Hill found the end zone midway through the first quarter on a 14-yard scamper, which was also his longest gain of the day. He also was the only Baltimore back to catch a pass, though he's managed just 25 yards on seven targets this season. Hill could continue to see a similar role moving forward, though he'll be an unreliable fantasy option due to his lack of reliable volume.