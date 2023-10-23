Hill rushed the ball four times for 46 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Lions. He added one reception for two yards.

Hill accounted for only four of the 18 rushing attempts by Baltimore's running backs, and he worked as the clear backup to Gus Edwards. That could be in part due to game script, as the Ravens played from ahead for the entire matchup. Hill did make the most of his chances, tallying the team's fourth-longest play from scrimmage with a 27-yard run midway through the second quarter. Hill has now topped 40 rushing yards just twice in six games on the campaign.