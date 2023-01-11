Jackson (knee) faces an "uphill battle" to get back on the field for Sunday's wild-card game in Cincinnati, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network report.

Though Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Jackson had a "strong chance" to be available for the Ravens' postseason opener, Rapoport notes that optimism about the quarterback's ability to play Sunday has begun to dwindle over the past 24 hours. Jackson, who hasn't practiced since suffering a PCL sprain on his left knee Dec. 4 against the Broncos, missed the Ravens' final five games of the regular season. While Jackson is reportedly working hard to rehab the knee, he apparently hasn't made enough progress to put himself in position to resuming practicing Wednesday. If Jackson remains a spectator in practice throughout the week, he'll likely be officially ruled out for the wild-card round Friday, which would then set the stage for Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) to direct the Baltimore offense.